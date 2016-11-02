Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Right At Home Mid Sussex

Suite 4b, Lion House, SM Tidy Industrial Estate, Folders Lane East, Ditchling Common, Ditchling, Hassocks,
BN6 8SG
01444 686060
www.rightathomeuk.com

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Becalm Quality Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
