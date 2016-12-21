Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Right at Home (Preston & South Ribble)

Unit 1, Old Church House, 110 Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge, Preston,
PR4 5GE
01772 619106
www.rightathomeuk.co.uk/preston

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • JMP Quality Homecare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017