Domiciliary care

Right At Home (Twickenham to Weybridge)

5 Bushy Park Mews, 53 High Street, Hampton Hill,
TW12 1ND
020 3376 3535
www.rightathomeuk.com/twickenham

Local authority

  • Richmond-upon-Thames

Who runs this service

  • Idle March Limited

Registered manager

Michelle Apostol

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
