Domiciliary care

Risborough Carers Ltd

1st Floor, 1 Thame Park Business Centre, Wenman Road, Thame,
OX9 3XA
01844 212271
www.risboroughcarers.org.uk

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Risborough Carers Limited

Registered manager

Katherine Axford

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
