Nursing home

Riverlee Residential and Nursing Home

Franklin Close, Off John Penn Street, Greenwich, London,
SE13 7QT
020 8694 7140
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-london/riverlee-residential-and-nursing-home

About Riverlee Residential and Nursing Home

A short drive from Greenwich Millennium Village, Riverlee is nestled in a quiet residential area of Greenwich. Residents are encouraged to make their en-suite bedrooms their own. With an activities room and several lounge areas, there are plenty of places where residents can spend time together, simply relax or catch up with loved ones, who are welcome to pop in whenever they like. The activities leaders engage residents to take part in a variety of activities, from sensory experiences and arts and crafts to music and special themed occasions. There are also sensory gardens if residents enjoy being outside. The home's catering team pride themselves on providing residents with seasonal home-cooked meals, plus they enjoy delicious sweet treats, which are baked every day.

Accommodation

  • 72Residents

Local authority

  • Greenwich

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Cecilia Agadzi

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
