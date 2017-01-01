Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Riverside View

60 Clovis Duveau Drive, Dundee,
DD2 5JB
01382 561667

About Riverside View

Riverside View offers dementia, nursing and intermediate care on the outskirts of Dundee, near the A90 and Invergowrie station. There are bedrooms on the ground and first floors, all wheelchair friendly and with en suite facilities, a nurse call system and TV point. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon and smoking area. Organised events include arts and crafts, baking, quizzes and gardening, and green-fingers residents can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Dundee City

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
