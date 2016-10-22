Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

RNID-Action on Hearing Loss, West Midlands Domiciliary Care Service

Flat 3, 29-31 Lysways Street, Caldmore, Walsall,
WS1 3AG
01922 723860
www.hearingloss.org.uk

Local authority

  • Walsall

Who runs this service

  • The Royal National Institute for Deaf People

Registered manager

Helen Willis

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
