Nursing home

Roby House Care Centre

Tarbock Road, Huyton, Liverpool,
L36 5XW
0151 482 4440

About Roby House Care Centre

Roby House nursing and care centre is located in Huyton near to the M62 and M57 and has good links into the city of Liverpool and surrounding areas. Roby House offers nursing and residential care but makes up only one half of the provision on this site sitting alongside Roby Lodge. The lodge provides specialist dementia care. This purpose-built home has en suite bedrooms to suit all tastes including various garden patio rooms and rooms with walk-in showers. Roby House has secure attractively landscaped gardens for all to enjoy as well as a cinema room and hairdressing salon.

Accommodation

  • 54Residents
  • 54Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Knowsley

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Lee Monaghan

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
