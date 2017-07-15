Roby House nursing and care centre is located in Huyton near to the M62 and M57 and has good links into the city of Liverpool and surrounding areas. Roby House offers nursing and residential care but makes up only one half of the provision on this site sitting alongside Roby Lodge. The lodge provides specialist dementia care. This purpose-built home has en suite bedrooms to suit all tastes including various garden patio rooms and rooms with walk-in showers. Roby House has secure attractively landscaped gardens for all to enjoy as well as a cinema room and hairdressing salon.

