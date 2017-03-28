Roby Lodge is located in Huyton near to the M62 and M57 and has goods links into the city of Liverpool and surrounding areas. Roby Lodge specialises in dementia care but makes up only one half of the provision on this site sitting alongside Roby Lodge. This purpose-built home has bedrooms to suit all tastes, including various garden patio rooms and en suite rooms. Light, airy and spacious dining rooms and lounges allow residents to enjoy living in community with each other. One feature added to the home in 2013 during a large refurbishment was a Sunlight Therapy Room allowing all residents the opportunity to enjoy natural sunlight without the harmful side effects.

