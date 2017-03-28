Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Roby Lodge

Tarbock Road, Huyton, Liverpool,
L36 5XW
0151 949 5900

About Roby Lodge

Roby Lodge is located in Huyton near to the M62 and M57 and has goods links into the city of Liverpool and surrounding areas. Roby Lodge specialises in dementia care but makes up only one half of the provision on this site sitting alongside Roby Lodge. This purpose-built home has bedrooms to suit all tastes, including various garden patio rooms and en suite rooms. Light, airy and spacious dining rooms and lounges allow residents to enjoy living in community with each other. One feature added to the home in 2013 during a large refurbishment was a Sunlight Therapy Room allowing all residents the opportunity to enjoy natural sunlight without the harmful side effects.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Knowsley

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Lesley Curran

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
