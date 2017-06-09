Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Rose of Sharon Care Services

Hawthorns House, Second Floor South, Halfords Lane, West Bromwich,
B66 1BB
07867 844502
www.roseofsharoncareservicesltd.co.uk

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • Rose of Sharon Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Cleophas Mudzingiramwa

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
