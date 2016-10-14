Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Rosebridge Court

191 Darby Lane, Hindley, Wigan,
WN2 3DU
01942 526240
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/rosebridge/

About Rosebridge Court

Rosebridge Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and specialist mental health care in a quiet residential area of Hindley in Wigan, near the A577. All rooms have views across the garden, have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, holistic therapy services and a smoking area. Organised activities include entertainers, art therapy, therapeutic activities, quizzes, bingo, cinema nights, short holidays and life skills, and the home has its own minibus for outings. There is a sensory garden with raised beds and two ponds, which are home to a variety of wildlife, plus an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 46Residents
  • 45Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wigan

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Rebecca Asprey

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

