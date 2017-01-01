Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Rossmore Supported Living Service

28 Rossmore Park, Rossmore Avenue, Belfast,
BT7 3LB
028 9049 1310

Who runs this service

  • Inspire Disability Services
