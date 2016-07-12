Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Rotherham Crossroads - Caring for Carers t/a Crossroads Care Rotherham

Unit H The Point, Bradmarsh, Rotherham,
S60 1BP
01709 360272
www.crossroadsrotherham.co.uk

Local authority

  • Rotherham

Who runs this service

  • Rotherham Crossroads-Caring For Carers

Registered manager

Elizabeth Bent

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Outstanding
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
