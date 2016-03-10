Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Routes Healthcare DCA

Unit 5, Metropolitan Business Park, Preston New Road, Blackpool,
FY3 9LT
01253 922128
www.routeshealthcare.com

Local authority

  • Blackpool

Who runs this service

  • Routes Healthcare (North) Limited

Registered manager

Jessie Sherlock

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
