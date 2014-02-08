Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Rowan Care Limited

Innovation House, Power Road, Bromborough, Wirral,
CH62 3QT
0151 641 9036
www.rowancare.com

Local authority

  • Wirral

Who runs this service

  • Rowan Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017