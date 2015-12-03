About Rowanweald Residential and Nursing Home

Rowanweald is a welcoming care home with a team who are kind and caring, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. Overlooking the High Street, it is a stone's throw from Aldenham Country Park, with its oasis parkland and lakeside walks. Rowanweald also has two newly refurbished care suites. With large lounge and dining areas, there are plenty of places for residents to take part in a wide range of activities or simply relax with loved ones, who are welcome at any time. There is also a hairdressing room for those to enjoy a little pampering. Residents enjoy home-cooked meals, which are prepared by the home's catering team, plus freshly baked cakes. There is also a pretty courtyard garden in the middle of the home and a secluded garden around the side, where residents can relax in the warmer weather.