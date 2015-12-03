Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Rowanweald Residential and Nursing Home

1 Weald Lane, Harrow Weald, Harrow,
HA3 5EG
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-london/rowanweald-residential-and-nursing-home

About Rowanweald Residential and Nursing Home

Rowanweald is a welcoming care home with a team who are kind and caring, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. Overlooking the High Street, it is a stone's throw from Aldenham Country Park, with its oasis parkland and lakeside walks. Rowanweald also has two newly refurbished care suites. With large lounge and dining areas, there are plenty of places for residents to take part in a wide range of activities or simply relax with loved ones, who are welcome at any time. There is also a hairdressing room for those to enjoy a little pampering. Residents enjoy home-cooked meals, which are prepared by the home's catering team, plus freshly baked cakes. There is also a pretty courtyard garden in the middle of the home and a secluded garden around the side, where residents can relax in the warmer weather.

Accommodation

  • 75Residents
  • 75Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Harrow

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Noreen Adedeji

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

