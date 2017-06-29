Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Rowden House

2 Vallis Road, Frome,
BA11 3EA
01373 462271
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Rowden House

Rowden House is a beautiful, old and elegant building set in lovely grounds. It enjoys wonderful views of the countryside from its location on the outskirts of the market town of Frome. It is within easy reach of shops, the Post Office, and other local amenities. The home is a thoughtfully converted period house, combining elegant features with up-to-date facilities to create a well-furnished and tastefully decorated home. The impressive entrance hall and staircase lead to two beautiful lounges which residents and guests are welcome to relax in, and there is a large dining area. All the bedrooms are fitted with a nurse call system and some have the benefit of en suite facilities. Rowden House has an activities co-ordinator who organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in. There are IT facilities available including wi-fi and Skype.

Accommodation

  • 37Residents
  • 1Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 36Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Karen Reeves

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
