Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Roxburgh House (West Midlands)

Reddall Hill Road, Cradley Heath,
B64 5JE
01384 411029
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/roxburgh-house-cradley-heath/

About Roxburgh House (West Midlands)

Roxburgh House is a converted care home offering dementia and residential care in Cradley Heath, West Midlands, reached from the M5. Some rooms have views across the garden, and some are en suite, while all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Residents are encouraged to bring their own items of furniture and personal belongings such as ornaments and pictures. The home has a GP service, and a hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists visit it. There_s a library service and a smoking area. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, music therapy, minibus outings, church services, coffee mornings, relaxation therapy and pamper days. The garden and patio area allows green-fingered enthusiasts to enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good.

Accommodation

  • 47Residents
  • 2Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 35Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 5Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Tracy Mancini

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017