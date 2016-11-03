Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

RS Holistic Care Limited

22 Briggs House, 26 Commercial Road, Poole,
BH14 0JR
01202 806054
www.heritagehealthcare.co.uk/bournemouth

Local authority

  • Poole

Who runs this service

  • RS Holistic Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
