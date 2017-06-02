Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Ruby House

Suite b, Kiln House, 15-17 High Street, Elstree,
WD6 3BY

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Protea Care Homes (Kent) Ltd

Registered manager

Marina Crick

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
