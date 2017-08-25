Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

RV Care Limited - Warwickshire

Lime Tree Village, Thurlaston Drive, Dunchurch, Rugby,
CV22 7SA
01788 816210
www.retirementvillages.co.uk

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • RV Extra Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
