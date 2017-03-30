Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

S & W Independent Living

Ganavan, 16 Temple Road, Buxton,
SK17 9BA
01298 22299

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Samantha Lisser

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
