Domiciliary care

Salus Dementia Care

Suite B4, B5, B6 Swan House Business Centre, Bosworth Hall Estate, The Park, Market Bosworth, Nuneaton,
CV13 0LJ
01455 293437

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Salus Dementia Care Limited

Registered manager

Olga Frolova

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
