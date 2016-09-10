Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Samfos Health

Unit 1.14, S O A R Works, Knutton Road, Sheffield,
S5 9NU
0114 245 5450
www.samfoshealth.com

Local authority

  • Sheffield

Who runs this service

  • Samfos Health & Trading Company Ltd

Registered manager

Samuel Fosu

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
