Domiciliary care

Sandwell Community Caring Trust

9th Floor, West Plaza, 144 High Street, West Bromwich,
B70 6JJ
0121 553 2722

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • The Sandwell Community Caring Trust

Registered manager

Joanne Rowe

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
