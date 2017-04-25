Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Sapphire Care & Support Services Limited

Unit 25 Innovation Centre, Highfield Drive, St Leonards On Sea,
TN38 9UH
01424 858112

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Sapphire Care & Support Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
