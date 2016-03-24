Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Sarmey Healthcare

Challenge House, Suite 2.19A, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK3 6DP
07985 233020
www.sarmeyhealthcare.com

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • Sarmey Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Mercy Mateura

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
