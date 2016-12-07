Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Saroia Staffing Services Ltd

42-46 Hagley Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham,
B16 8PE
0121 454 4554
www.saroia.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Saroia Staffing Services Ltd

Registered manager

Sarfraz Tabussom

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
