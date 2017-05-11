Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Savannah Care Limited

38 Stafford Road, Wallington, Sutton,
SM6 9AA
07916 304749
www.savannahcarelimited.co.uk

Local authority

  • Sutton

Who runs this service

  • Savannah Care Limited

Registered manager

Suzan Namusoke

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
