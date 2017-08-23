Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Say Care Limited

Unit 1 Broomfield Yard, Afton Road, Freshwater,
PO40 9UH
01983 716686

Local authority

  • Isle of Wight

Who runs this service

  • Say Care Limited

Registered manager

Yvonne Davison

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017