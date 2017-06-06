Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

SeeAbility - Aldershot Support Service

The Office, Bradbury Lodge, 10 Victoria Road, Aldershot,
GU11 1FG
01252 947515
www.seeability.org

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • The Royal School for the Blind

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
