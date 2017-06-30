Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Select Community Support

Hamilton Davies House, 117c Liverpool Road, Cadishead,
M44 5BG
0161 775 7330
www.selectcommunitysupport.com

Local authority

  • Salford

Who runs this service

  • Select Community Support-Services Ltd

Registered manager

Lisa Allsey

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
