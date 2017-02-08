Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Select Lifestyles Limited

Select House, Popes Lane, Oldbury,
B69 4PA
0121 541 2122

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • Select Lifestyles Limited

Registered manager

Wayne Phillips

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
