Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Senacare Ltd

11 Kingsley Road, Hounslow,
TW3 1PA
020 8570 7223
www.senacare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hounslow

Who runs this service

  • Senacare Ltd

Registered manager

Yengo Fombe

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017