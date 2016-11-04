Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Sensitive Care Solutions Ltd

Suite 4, 9 Upper King Street, Leicester,
LE1 6XF
0116 296 3830
www.dreproperties.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • Sensitive Care Solutions Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
