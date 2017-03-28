Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Serendipity Healthcare Ltd

Unit 5, Millennium Way, Chesterfield,
S41 8ND
01246 260843
www.serendipityhealthcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • Serendipity Healthcare Ltd

Registered manager

Lee Clark

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
