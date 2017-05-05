Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Serenity Integrated Care

Nile Business Centre, Second Floor, Room No. 214, 60 Nelson Street, London,
E1 2DE
07957 565164

Local authority

  • Tower Hamlets

Who runs this service

  • Serenity Integrated Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
