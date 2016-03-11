Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Serenta Homecare

Sheaf Valley House, 134 Archer Road, Sheffield,
S8 0JZ
0114 258 1093

Local authority

  • Sheffield

Who runs this service

  • Serenta HomeCare Ltd

Registered manager

Susan Pinder

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
