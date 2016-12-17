Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Seva Care Home Services

378 Station Road, Harrow,
HA1 2DE
020 8422 2999

Local authority

  • Harrow

Who runs this service

  • Seva Care (Home Care) Limited

Registered manager

Roma Keane

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
