Domiciliary care

Sevacare - Birmingham Central

Suite 1, 2nd Floor, 40 Hagley Court, Vicarage Road, Birmingham,
B15 3EZ
0121 455 6655

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Sevacare (UK) Limited

Registered manager

Caulene Sutherland

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
