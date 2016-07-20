Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Sevacare - Nottingham

Unit 1, 248 Radford Boulevard, Nottingham,
NG7 5QG
0115 924 4682
www.sevacare.org.uk

Local authority

  • Nottingham

Who runs this service

  • Sevacare (UK) Limited

Registered manager

Jeanette Shaw

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
