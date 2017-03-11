Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Shaf Lodge

316 Prince Avenue, Westcliff On Sea, Southend On Sea,
SS0 0NF
01702 873958
www.spotlighthealthcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Southend-on-Sea

Who runs this service

  • Spotlight Healthcare Services Limited

Registered manager

Kweku Welsing-Quacoe

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017