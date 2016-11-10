Set in beautiful, tranquil gardens, which boast a harbour designed seating area, Shaftesbury Court has recently undergone extensive internal refurbishment. It now has new dining rooms and lounge areas, as well as bedroom suites with their own kitchenettes and lounges. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms and suites to make them their own. The home's catering team provide home cooked meals, as well as cakes and sweet treats, which are served every day with afternoon tea. Shaftesbury Court's team support residents to lead happy, contented lives, whether helping them to rekindle an old past-time or trying something completely new. Family and friends are always welcome, whether enjoying afternoon tea or taking part in one of the many activities.

