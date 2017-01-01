Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Shankill (Lurgan) Community Projects Ltd

Mount Zion House, Edward Street, Lurgan,
BT66 6DB
028 3832 4680

Who runs this service

  • Shankill (Lurgan) Community Projects Ltd
