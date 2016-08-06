Sharnbrook House is situated in the village of Sharnbrook between Bedford and Rushden. With many period features, the home is set in extensive gardens with its own lake and terraces. The home is spacious with large windows allowing the light to flood in. The home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care organisation. All meals at Sharnbrook House are freshly prepared and take residents' personal preferences and dietary requirements into account. On duty 24 hours a day, the home'__s dedicated multi-disciplined team, provides high quality care to meet individual resident'__s requirements. All residents'__ views, choices and preferences contribute to the daily running of their home. Strong ties with the local community ensures regular interesting visits to the home and there is a daily programme of activities with engaging pursuits.

