Residential care home

Sharnbrook House

High Street, Sharnbrook,
MK44 1PB
01234 781294
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About Sharnbrook House

Sharnbrook House is situated in the village of Sharnbrook between Bedford and Rushden. With many period features, the home is set in extensive gardens with its own lake and terraces. The home is spacious with large windows allowing the light to flood in. The home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care organisation. All meals at Sharnbrook House are freshly prepared and take residents' personal preferences and dietary requirements into account. On duty 24 hours a day, the home'__s dedicated multi-disciplined team, provides high quality care to meet individual resident'__s requirements. All residents'__ views, choices and preferences contribute to the daily running of their home. Strong ties with the local community ensures regular interesting visits to the home and there is a daily programme of activities with engaging pursuits.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 8Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 22Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Bedford

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Patricia Laing

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
