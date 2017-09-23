Shaw Red Hill is an established, purpose-designed care home, specialising in dementia nursing care and for the physically disabled. It is located on London Road, just outside of Worcester city centre, with good public transport and road links to the ring road and the M5. Shaw Red Hill offers single en suite accommodation over two separate floors, each with assisted bathroom facilities. Residents are able to enjoy five separate lounge areas, a conservatory and three dining areas.

