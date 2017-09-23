Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Shaw Red Hill Care Centre

229 London Road, Red Hill, Worcester,
WR5 2JG
01905 354000
www.shaw.co.uk

About Shaw Red Hill Care Centre

Shaw Red Hill is an established, purpose-designed care home, specialising in dementia nursing care and for the physically disabled. It is located on London Road, just outside of Worcester city centre, with good public transport and road links to the ring road and the M5. Shaw Red Hill offers single en suite accommodation over two separate floors, each with assisted bathroom facilities. Residents are able to enjoy five separate lounge areas, a conservatory and three dining areas.

Accommodation

  • 69Residents
  • 69Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (Group) Limited

Registered manager

Dulcie Turner

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
