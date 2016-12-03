Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Shebadan Domiciliary Care Service (Sonali Gardens)

79 Tarling Street, London,
E1 0AT
020 7790 5562
www.sthildas.org.uk

Local authority

  • Tower Hamlets

Who runs this service

  • St. Hilda's East

Registered manager

Enayet Sarwar

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
