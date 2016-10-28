Shipdham Manor is situated next to the church in the heart of Shipdham, a few miles from the market town of Dereham,. The building dates back over 200 years and has been extended and linked to the original coach house to provide modern facilities. Most rooms are en suite, and are fully furnished, although residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can offer a true home from home feel. The home specialises in residents who have dementia.

