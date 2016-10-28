Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Shipdham Manor

Chapel Street, Shipdham,
IP25 7LB
01362 820939
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Shipdham Manor

Shipdham Manor is situated next to the church in the heart of Shipdham, a few miles from the market town of Dereham,. The building dates back over 200 years and has been extended and linked to the original coach house to provide modern facilities. Most rooms are en suite, and are fully furnished, although residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can offer a true home from home feel. The home specialises in residents who have dementia.

Accommodation

  • 43Residents
  • 31Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 6Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Nicola Shaw

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
