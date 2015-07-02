Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Shreeji Inc Ltd

C E M E Innovation Centre, CEME Campus, Marsh Way, Rainham,
RM13 8EU
020 8596 5047
www.shreejiservices.com

Local authority

  • Havering

Who runs this service

  • Shreeji Inc Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
