Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Side by Side

25A Olav Road, Richmond,
DL10 4PU
07826 867835
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
sidebysidehambleton&richmondshire@alzheimers.org.uk

About Side by Side

Our Side by Side service supports people with dementia to remain active, be independent and stay involved in their community. A volunteer will provide support, so people with dementia can keep doing the things they enjoy or try out new activities. The service is unique to each individual as it is based upon what the person with dementia would like to do.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with Dementia Only

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00
  • Please contact the service provider for more information.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017